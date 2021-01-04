Popular pianist shot in Milton New Year's Eve

A popular local pianist was shot in the abdomen on New Year's Eve in Milton.

Mark A. Gratton was shot Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Terri Hoggan-Gratton.

"His girlfriend, Teresa, and I are in contact with the ICU staff and she was able to FaceTime with him after they took him off the ventilator," Hoggan-Gratton wrote Jan. 2.

The Milton Police Department had not returned requests for comment as of the morning of Jan. 4, but Delaware State Police said they are assisting them with the investigation.

A suspect in the shooting was apprehended, Chief Derrick Harvey told the Cape Gazette. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Union Street.

According to a GoFundMe Hoggan-Gratton set up to help her son with medical bills, Gratton had emergency surgery and part of his colon and small bowel were removed.

The GoFundMe had raised over $20,000 as of Jan. 4.

Gratton has been a piano teacher for 20 years and has over 30 students, according to his website. Many on Facebook recognized him from playing in and around Milton at venues like The Fox Hole and Sydney's.