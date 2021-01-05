Tinted windows lead to weapons charges in Lewes: police

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man on a weapon charge following a traffic stop Monday.

According to police, a trooper spotted a silver Cadillac Deville with illegal window tinting on Coastal Highway, in the area of Janice Road, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. A traffic stop was initiated in a parking lot off Slipper Shell Way.

Contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, 37-year-old Adam J. Briggs, and the trooper said they smelled marijuana.

More:Police chase ATV through Georgetown, Bridgeville man arrested

Police said they found a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XDM semi-automatic pistol, a loaded magazine with 13 .45 caliber bullets and 0.85 grams of marijuana.

Briggs was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, a felony, as well as possession of marijuana and improper window tinting. He was later released on $4,150 unsecured bond.

More:68-year-old woman killed, 4 others injured in series of crashes after driver flees scene