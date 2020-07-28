District teacher of the year nominees named

Delaware News Desk

Twenty Delaware teachers have been nominated to be named Delaware’s 2021 State Teacher of the Year.

The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter School Network because of their ability to inspire students with a love of learning, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching. They are among 9,000 public school teachers in the state.

In October, one will take over the state title from 2020 Delaware Teacher of the Year, Rebecca Vitelli, a special education preschool teacher in the Colonial School District.

The 2021 nominees are: