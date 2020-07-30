Indian River names new assistant superintendent

The Indian River School District has named Karen T. Blannard as its new assistant superintendent.

Blannard comes from Baltimore County Public Schools, where she's served as an assistant superintendent and executive director of school support since 2010. Before that, she was an on-loan coordinator of professional development for the Maryland State Department of Education from 2005-2009.

While with Baltimore County, she also served as principal of Halstead Academy (2009-2010) and Logan Elementary School (2001-2005), assistant principal at Riverview Elementary School (1997-2001) and as a mathematics teacher at Parkville Middle School (1994-1997).

Blannard’s hiring was approved by the Indian River School District Board of Education at its regular meeting on July 27.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Blannard to the IRSD team as our new assistant superintendent,” said Superintendent Jay Owens. “Mrs. Blannard’s administrative experience with Baltimore County Public Schools and the Maryland Department of Education will greatly benefit our efforts to provide top-flight educational services to our families. I look forward to working with Karen and have no doubt that her experience and expertise will be a wonderful asset to our students and staff.”