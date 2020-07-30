Seaford parents asked to choose: Some in-person learning or 100% online?

The Seaford School District is asking parents to choose whether their child will learn 100% online or partially in-person this year.

Gov. John Carney is expected to announce his decision on how students will learn this fall next week. Should he instruct all schools to go 100% online, all school districts will have to comply.

In the meantime, the Seaford School District is planning for all scenarios.

District Superintendent Corey Miklus posted a letter to parents and students online on Wednesday, July 29. He said the district is working on two plans, one that features 100% online learning and one that features a mix of online and in-person instruction.

"At this point the district is anticipating a hybrid start to the school year," Miklus said.

Seaford School District families can make their official decision by completing a questionnaire, due Aug. 7.

Within the questionnaire, the district is also seeking feedback on several versions of the hybrid plan, to include one-week-on, one-week-off and alternating days of in-person learning. It also seeks information on family internet access and transport options.

According to Miklus, this year, the district will loan each student a Chromebook to be used for online instruction. Students will be held accountable for active engagement during online instruction days and attendance will be taken.

Seaford teachers will participate in professional development to ensure they are prepared for online instruction.