Indian River moves students’ first day
Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian
Indian River School District students’ first day back to school this year will be Thursday, Sept. 17.
The Indian River Board of Education voted for the change at its Aug. 3 meeting.
The extra time will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for changes in instruction methods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is planning for the possibilities of virtual learning and “hybrid” (some virtual, some in-person,) learning. District staff must also learn new safety protocols for in-person learning.
The first day of school for teachers has not changed. They will return Monday, Aug. 31.