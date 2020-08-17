Indian River to host reopening meeting

The Indian River Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss plans for reopening schools.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sussex Central High School in Millsboro. It will also be streamed live via Zoom.

The district posted a letter from Superintendent Jay Owens on their Facebook page Friday, Aug. 13. According to the letter, the district's "reopening handbook," which outlines their plants for hybrid and remote learning models, will be made available at the meeting.

The letter stated that over 7,000 families responded to the district's recent surveys.

The results indicated 65% of families would like to return to school under a hybrid model (partially in-person, partially online). The other 35% would prefer to start the year totally online.

Owens' letter indicated a hybrid model would mean elementary and middle school students would attend school in-person two days a week (Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday). High school students would attend school one day a week.

"To ensure all proper safety protocols are achieved, it will be necessary to phase in the hybrid model over time," Owens wrote.

A remote model would consist of both synchronous (online teacher/student interaction at the same times each week) and asynchronous (without teacher interaction) learning.

Wednesday's reopening meeting will be open to the public, with face coverings and social distancing required. Instructions for accessing the meeting via Zoom are available here.