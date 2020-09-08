Delmarva Christian students return to school in-person

Students at Delmarva Christian Schools were the first in the central Sussex area to return to school in-person this year.

Unlike most Delaware schools, Delmarva Christian isn’t offering remote or hybrid learning options for the 2020-2021 school year. All 445 students are attending school in-person, five days a week.

New Delmarva Christian High School students began arriving at the Georgetown campus on Sussex Pines Road on Aug. 18. Returning high-schoolers began the following day.

Grades pre-k through eight followed suit Aug. 26 at the Milton campus, formerly Eagles Nest Christian Academy and Early Learning Center, on Zion Church Road.

“While other, larger, school systems struggle with missing parental support, transportation, overcrowding,and food distribution, we celebrate flexibility, space, amazing students and supportive parental partnerships,” wrote Matt Kwiatkowski, head of school, in an Aug. 7 letter to parents.

All Delmarva Christian Schools staff and students are required to wear masks and perform health screenings at home, prior to arriving on campus, each day. Parents enter screening information online.

In addition to regular custodial cleaning, there are “sanitation stations” in each room, stocked with disinfectant sprays, wipes and hand sanitizers.

At the Milton campus, students stay at the same desk all day and teachers come to them. In Georgetown, students wipe down their desk and chair at the end of each class.

Students are split into small groups for most of the day. Places like lobbies and cafeterias are being used as classrooms in order to space them six feet apart.

“I felt the first few days went very well, considering the numerous changes to normal daily school life,” said Dean of Students Mary Beth Rimmer. “Students and their families were very accommodating and accepting of the restrictions placed, and there was an overall sense of calm and unity.”

Other central Sussex schools will begin remote and hybrid learning options this week or next.

Sussex Technical School District began a “modified remote learning plan" Sept. 8. Students are being taught remotely, but teachers will have the option to hold in-person, small-group sessions.

Sussex Academy of the Arts and Sciences students will begin Sept. 14 with their choice of a remote or hybrid learning plan. That includes students at the new elementary school campus, the former Jefferson School campus on Wilson Road in Georgetown.

Indian River School District is also offering remote and hybrid learning. All students will begin instruction Sept. 17. Hybrid students will begin a staggered return to school that day, starting with pre-kindergarten through first grade.