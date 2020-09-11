Cape Henlopen teachers union votes 'no confidence' in school board, reopening plan

The Cape Henlopen Education Association is sending a strong message to district leadership.

The teacher’s union voted to “take the position of no confidence in the Cape Henlopen Board of Education” and district Superintendent Robert Fulton’s reopening plan.

The vote does not mean teachers will not return to work.

“The purpose of it is to make a statement,” said Cape Henlopen Education Association President Lacey Brown. “We are back to work. We are not looking to strike.”

Fulton and the school district did not immediately return requests for comment.

New Cape teachers began their school year Aug. 24, while returning teachers began Aug. 28. Students are scheduled to return Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Cape students in Grades 6 through 12 can choose a remote or hybrid learning plan. Those who chose the hybrid plan will attend school in-person two days a week.

Students in Grades prekindergarten through 5 do not have a hybrid learning option. They can choose to attend either remotely or in-person, five days a week.

More:Student sues Cape Henlopen School District over hybrid learning model

More:Days into the school year, a student at Caravel tests positive for COVID-19

More:Delmarva Christian students return to school in-person

Brown, who teaches at Love Creek Elementary School in Lewes, said the education association has been in talks with Superintendent Fulton and board members since July.

“Our discussions have centered around specific parts of the plan, including implementation of adequate social distancing, mask wearing, cleanliness of buildings, sanitization, adequate supplies and transportation concerns,” Brown said in a Sept.10 statement.

On July 17, the education association submitted more than 90 questions related to implementation of safety measures to the Cape district office, some of which they say remain unanswered. They met with Fulton and board members Alison Myers and Jason Bradley on Aug. 17 to discuss concerns about safety, but said that no resolutions or viable solutions were proposed.

More:State board votes to reinstate fall high school sports in Delaware

More:Back to school, kind of: Inside Delaware education's unusual hybrid return

Brown said the “no confidence” vote relates to inconsistencies across the district. She said safety directions and interpretation varies from school to school. She also said not all buildings were properly prepared when teachers returned.

“Some buildings were lacking signage when teachers arrived,” she said. “Some were lacking PPE gear, some cleaning supplies, some floor directions. This should all have been in place when teachers arrived. We’re part of the school community.”

In line with state health recommendations, Cape students will sit 3 feet apart when at their desks and wearing masks, and sit 6 feet apart at lunch.

“That’s a concern,” Brown said. “I honestly think Mr. Fulton has the intentions to open as safely as he can — in his perspective. But when your teachers are telling you over and over and over that they lack confidence in you, you need to communicate with them.”