Some Indian River students to return to in-person learning earlier than planned

The Indian River School District Board of Education has approved a revised hybrid learning schedule that will allow students in grades 4-8 to begin receiving in-person instruction sooner.

Under the revised schedule, hybrid students in grades 4-6 will begin receiving in-person instruction at their schools the week of Oct. 12. Hybrid students in grades 7 and 8 will begin receiving in-person instruction the week of Oct. 19. In-person instruction for hybrid students in grades 2 and 3 will begin the week of Oct. 5, as previously scheduled.

More:Indian River reveals hybrid learning plan

Instruction schedules will remain the same for students who have chosen to learn 100% remotely.

At this time, the hybrid schedule at the high school level will remain the same, with only ninth-grade students receiving in-person instruction during the first marking period, starting Nov. 9. Those students will begin attending in-person on November 9.

The high school schedule will be continuously reviewed and earlier in-person instruction is possible. Visit the district's website for updates.

More:Cape Henlopen teachers union votes 'no confidence' in school board, reopening plan