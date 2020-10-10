Two Sussex Tech staffers positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Sussex County Vocational Technical School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Oct. 9.

According to district spokesman Dan Shortridge, the staff members followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus.

People who were in contact with the affected staff members have been notified.

As a precaution, the Georgetown campus will be closed Oct. 12 and 13 for a deep cleaning, and reopen Wednesday, Oct. 14. Classes and meetings will continue to be held remotely during that time.

