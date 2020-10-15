Indian River School District moves up high-schoolers' return to in-person learning

Indian River School District high-schoolers will begin in-person instruction earlier than planned.

The district announced Thursday, Oct. 15, that ninth-graders who have chosen the hybrid learning plan will begin receiving in-person instruction Oct. 26, as opposed to the previously scheduled Nov. 9. Students in grades 10-12 will begin Nov. 9, as opposed to Nov. 19.

Instruction schedules for students learning 100% remotely have not changed.

High school students will be divided into two cohorts and attend school in person two days a week. Students in cohort "A" will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday. Those in cohort "B" will attend on Thursday and Friday.

Students will receive their class schedules and cohort assignments from their schools.

This is the second time Indian River has moved up its hybrid learning schedule, with grades 4-8 heading back earlier than planned this month. Pre-kindergartners, kindergartners and first-graders returned to in-person learning Sept. 17.

District spokesman David Maull said the original "slow roll-in plan" was intended to assure safety protocols, staff and transportation systems were working effectively under COVID-19 restrictions. After some evaluation time, the district felt comfortable bringing students back earlier than planned, he said.

