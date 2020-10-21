Sussex Tech will continue with 'modified remote' learning plan in second semester

Sussex Technical High School will continue with a modified remote learning plan in the second marking period, which runs through the end of January.

Under the plan, all Sussex Tech students learn remotely but teachers can opt to bring them on-campus for voluntary hands-on instruction, demonstrations or practice.

Since the school year began, there have been more than 400 student visits to campus for small-group instruction, clinical labs, driver’s education and the PSAT. Teachers have held more than 3,200 live remote video lessons across all subjects.

“Continuing this modified remote learning approach gives our students the maximum opportunity to learn while keeping students and staff safe and reducing the spread of COVID,” said Dr. Kevin Carson, acting superintendent. “We are still hopeful that trends will improve and we can bring students on to campus in larger numbers in the spring."

Students and staff who are on campus must follow all recommended precautions, including daily temperature and symptom screenings, mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces and thorough, daily cleaning and disinfection of the entire campus continue.

