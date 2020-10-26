Milford elementary school student positive for COVID-19

A Mispillion Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Milford School District alerted families via email around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. The email said the student was and is asymptomatic and was last in school Monday and Tuesday of last week.

According to the district, the Delaware Division of Public Heath is not concerned with possible transmission at school "due to the time elapsed between between the student being in school and the positive test result."

Additional cleaning occurred at the school on Sunday, the email said.

Families are encouraged to continue monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

