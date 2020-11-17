Beacon, Shields students positive for COVID-19, Cape sticking to in-person instruction plan

Both Shields Elementary School and Beacon Middle School in the Cape Henlopen School District have a student that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents and guardians were alerted Monday, Nov. 16. According to the emails, the Division of Public Health is determining which students and staff were in close contact with the students. Those students and staff may have to quarantine for 14 days before returning to school.

"Individual decisions on quarantining are made by DPH epidemiologists, in consultation with the affected individual, and may depend on whether the individual was wearing a mask and practicing social distancing," the emails state.

LAST WEEK:2 Cape Henlopen School District students tested positive for COVID-19

Cape families also received an email update from Cape Superintendent Bob Fulton Nov. 16.

More than 60% of Cape students are receiving in-person instruction daily, the largest percentage in the state, according to Fulton. The district has no immediate plans or desire to move to a fully remote model, he said.

"Because of our attention to detail and protocols put into place, our buildings have remained open and no spread of COVID-19 has been attributed to the schools," Fulton wrote.

More:Delaware is averaging an all-time high for COVID-19 infections as cases surge nationwide

More:'Disrespectful and upsetting:' Lewes firefighter uses slur on social media