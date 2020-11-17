Sussex Academy goes fully remote due to 'increased spread of COVID-19'

Sussex Academy is switching to remote instruction for all students, effective immediately.

Sussex Academy is a public charter school serving about 850 students in grades kindergarten through 12, at two campuses in Georgetown. Students began the year in a hybrid format after 80% of families indicated in a survey it was their preference.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, spokeswoman Gina Derrickson announced the school would switch to a 100% remote format due to "the increased spread of COVID-19 cases in our surrounding communities."

Remote learning will continue through Dec. 4, with a return to the hybrid format planned for Dec. 7.

Sussex Academy is closed Nov. 23 - 27 for Thanksgiving break.

