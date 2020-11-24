Ground broken for Indian River’s new Howard T. Ennis School

The Indian River School District broke ground on a new Howard T. Ennis School on Nov. 20.

If all goes as planned, students will begin learning in the new building, on Patriots Way in Georgetown, in September 2022.

Ennis Principal Chris Perfetti spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We’ve waited a very long time. The staff knows how bad we needed a new facility to provide extra-great care, therapies, instruction and love that we give to our students,” Perfetti said.

The Ennis School serves students with special needs from throughout Sussex County. The new building will be its third incarnation.

Originally, it was just six rooms at William C. Jason Comprehensive High School in Georgetown. Around 1970, Delaware Technical and Community College transferred 5 acres of its Owens Campus to Indian River for the “School for the Trainables,” as it was then called.

Indian River named it Howard T. Ennis School in honor of Ennis’ contributions to education in Delaware, which included serving for over 30 years as the first superintendent of Delaware Colony.

Delaware Colony is now known as Stockley Center, a Delaware Department of Health and Social Services facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Fittingly, the new Ennis School is being built right next door to Stockley Center – and across the street from Sussex Central High School. The 32.5 acres were already state-owned when Indian River started the process of applying for funding in 2015.

“We had a strong, strong feeling and need to put that building across the road (from Sussex Central),” said Mark Steele, former Indian River superintendent who retired recently.

A new Sussex Central High School will be built directly adjacent to the current one in the next few years, turning the old high school building into Sussex Central Middle School. A crosswalk will connect the Ennis School, on the other side of Patriots Way.

According to Indian River Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Joe Booth, the district is aiming for a “campus-type atmosphere.”

“It just makes good sense,” Booth said. “It helps with logistics, transportation, running buses. And we figured, with the crosswalk, there would be a shared learning opportunity.”

The new, 95,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Howard T. Ennis School will cost $44.8 million to build. It will include a therapy pool, greenhouse, playground, gymnasium, multiple therapy rooms for speech, occupational and physical therapy and a large nursing suite.

Indian River Superintendent Jay Owens began his administrative career at the Ennis School in 2006, as an assistant principal.

“During my time at the school, it was apparent that the environment created by the staff within the walls of that building was extraordinary,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “The love, care and compassion provided to the students is unparalleled.”

