With virtual learning in Sussex County, will snow days go extinct?

With the advent of virtual learning, has the last generation experienced the joy of a snow day?

That depends on the district.

“We will handle snow days this year as we normally do, meaning schools will be closed for all students and staff if conditions are unsafe. This includes remote learners,” said Indian River School District spokesman David Maull. “Almost all teachers conduct remote teaching from their school classrooms. Many may not be equipped to provide the same learning activities from home.”

Some Sussex school districts such as Sussex Tech said they’ll take snow days on a case-by-case basis. Weather severity will be taken into account.

According to Cape Henlopen’s Kristi Marsh, Cape has a plan for consecutive bad weather days:

Day 1 – no school/work

Day 2 – asynchronous assignments posted for students

Day 3 and beyond – synchronous and asynchronous instruction as warranted

Seaford School District spokesman Jason Cameron said they will use virtual learning on snow days. So will Milford, according to public information officer Trish Gerken, if conditions allow.

Woodbridge Superintendent Heath Chasanov said they have not yet decided how to handle snow days. Delmar and Laurel school districts did not respond to requests for comment.

