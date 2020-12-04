Cape Henlopen School District will stick with in-person instruction

Cape Henlopen School District will continue to provide many of its students with in-person instruction daily.

Gov. John Carney recommended Dec. 3 that schools temporarily move to virtual learning. The next day, Cape Superintendent Robert Fulton issued a letter.

"We will not be following the recommendation of the governor to pause hybrid instruction due to significant operational concerns, because at this point, we are not experiencing them," he wrote.

Fulton said in a November letter to families that more than 60% of Cape students are receiving in-person instruction daily.

Cape students in grades pre-kindergarten through five do not have a hybrid learning option. They have chosen to attend either remotely or in person, five days a week. Students in grades six through 12 have chosen either a hybrid or remote learning plan, with hybrid students attending school two days a week.

According to the Dec. 4 letter, Cape has had 49 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year, or less than 1% of around 5,000 students and staff participating in hybrid or in-person learning.

Twenty-seven staff members have been quarantined this year, none of whom tested positive for COVID-19, Fulton said.

The letter also said Cape will pivot to 100% remote if at any time the district experiences "significant operational issues" or feels that in-person instruction is compromising the safety of students and staff.

