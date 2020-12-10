Facing staff shortage, Millsboro Middle School goes fully remote

Millsboro Middle School will switch to a remote learning plan due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.

Following exposure to two students and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, several other students and staff members have had to quarantine for 14 days.

The quarantine has resulted in "a significant teacher shortage to cover hybrid in-person instruction."

Millsboro Middle will temporarily shift to remote learning for all students beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, through Thursday, Dec. 18. All other Indian River School District schools will continue with hybrid plans during this time.

In response to recommendations from Gov. John Carney, the Indian River School District decided Dec. 4 to transition all schools to remote learning Dec. 21 through Jan. 8. Schools are closed for Christmas Break Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

