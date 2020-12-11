Indian River enrollment drops for the first time in nearly a decade

Enrollment in the Indian River School District has gone down for the first time since 2011.

"Perhaps they moved, maybe just dropped out. In any event they are not in the system anymore to be able to teach," Indian River Board of Education member Charles Hattier said. "And with the large growth of population in this area, (it) does not make a lot of sense."

Indian River counted 10,942 students in 2019. This year, enrollment has fallen to 10,592, according to Superintendent Jay Owens.

Owens said there has been an increase in students enrolling in private schools and learning through home schooling, and that there has been a decrease in students enrolling in kindergarten.

Indian River started the year Sept. 17, with its youngest students - pre-K, kindergarten and first grade - immediately beginning a hybrid learning plan.

Public school enrollment has dropped across the country as parents struggle to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions. Many believed virtual learning was the best way to start the year, while others desperately wanted their children in a classroom.

Many large school districts that started the year with all children learning virtually — Dallas; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; Miami and Broward County schools in Florida — reported enrollment declines, missing large swaths of children in the youngest grades, according to USA Today.

In Arizona, the drop coincides with an increase in home schooling and charter school enrollment.

For educators, their concern is children who may not be in any type of school at all.

Hattier said at a Dec. 4 meeting there are students the district "can't even find."

"What we have found is that not all students who were registered with us before" the coronavirus are locatable, Hattier wrote in an email.

Owens didn't provide the number of students the district cannot locate, but said the district is utilizing letters, phone calls and home visits to find them. It's possible some students are attending different schools and simply haven't informed Indian River yet.

The Delaware Department of Education is slated to release all Delaware schools' official enrollment numbers for 2020 Dec. 14.

"There are many aspects to this whole shutdown concept that are evolving and will take time to truly sort out," Hattier said. "In any event, none of it is good for our students."

