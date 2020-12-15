Cape will go virtual for 3 days due to staff quarantines, lack of substitutes

Cape Henlopen School District students will learn 100% virtually, for just three days, starting Dec. 18.

Gov. John Carney recommended Dec. 3 that all schools temporarily move to virtual learning, but Cape declined.

"We will not be following the recommendation of the governor to pause hybrid instruction due to significant operational concerns, because at this point, we are not experiencing them," Superintendent Robert Fulton said.

Fulton emailed Cape families Dec. 14 to inform them the district will be taking a "pause" from the hybrid learning Dec. 18, 21 and 22.

"Unfortunately, the number of necessary quarantines for the positive cases have increased over the last few days," wrote Fulton. "This increase in quarantines, along with a lack of substitute teacher coverage in the classrooms has caused operational challenges for our schools."

Cape's winter break begins Dec. 23. Fulton said it is the district's intention to return to hybrid learning Jan. 4. (The governor recommended students learn remotely through Jan. 8.)

According to Fulton, as of November, more than 60% of Cape students were receiving in-person instruction daily.

