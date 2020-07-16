Public invited to virtual meeting on inland bays

Delaware News Desk

The Center for the Inland Bays invites the public to attend the Citizens Advisory Committee Citizen’s Café, an online video conference.

The quarterly café offers an opportunity for the public to engage with the committee and other Center for the Inland Bays representatives.

This month's meeting, set for Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m., will feature guest speaker Mark Chura, executive director of the Sussex County Land Trust. He will discuss the importance of preserving open spaces for both humans and wildlife. Center for the Inland Bays program manager Bob Collins will also share some history and management efforts of James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View.

Pre-registration is required. More details can be found on the Center’s website. If you can't attend, you can still submit comments through the website.