Swimming advisory in Rehoboth Beach

Elevated levels of bacteria have been found in the water in Rehoboth Beach, at Rehoboth Avenue.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's recreational water program monitors water quality at the state's beaches throughout the summer months. A swimming advisory is issued when elevated levels of bacteria are found, as were on Wednesday, July 29, in Rehoboth.

Signs have been posted in Rehoboth to alert the public of the swimming advisory. It does not mean the beach is closed, nor does it pertain to other parts of the beach.

The department will continue testing the site, with new results available Friday afternoon. The advisory will be lifted as soon as bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the standard.

According to the department, the high bacteria levels are most likely due to the heavy rain that occurred on Tuesday night. The bacteria often originate from wildlife and increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals), can result in more of it washing into near-shore waters.

