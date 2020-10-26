30 tons of oily sand and debris removed from Delaware beaches

The area of the Delaware shoreline affected by an oil spill now stretches from the north side of the Indian River Inlet to Slaughter Beach.

Over 100 people from Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Coast Guard engaged in cleanup Saturday, Oct. 24. By the end of the day, according to DNREC, about 30 tons of oily sand and debris had been removed from the beaches — enough to fill more than two construction dumpsters.

Delaware Gov. John Carney visited an incident command post at Slaughter Beach on Friday.

"Delaware’s waterways are critically important to our communities and our quality of life as Delawareans," Carney said in a Facebook post. "And they are a driver of our coastal economy from fishing to boating and recreation. We have an obligation to protect those natural resources."

Lewes and Dewey beaches remain closed as the coin-sized tar balls continue to wash up. Other beach towns, like Rehoboth, have opted to keep the beaches open.

DNREC encourages the public to watch where they walk at the beach and to avoid contact with the oil.

Related:Oil spill cleanup closes Dewey Beach 'until further notice'

Related:Nearly 21 tons of oily debris collected from Delaware Bay oil spill, culprit still unknown

Oil contains hazardous chemicals. Though brief contact with small amounts isn't usually dangerous, rashes or allergic reactions can occur, DNREC warned. If you come into contact with oil, use soap and water to remove it. Baby oil also works.

The source of the oil spill is yet to be determined, with the Coast Guard analyzing the chemical "fingerprint" of the oil to assist in finding the culprit. It was described by DNREC Emergency Response as a “heavy fuel oil,” likely leaking from an operating vessel, not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.

More:Milford elementary school student positive for COVID-19