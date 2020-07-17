Frankford hay fire deemed arson

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that a hay fire in Frankford was intentionally started.

The blaze, reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, occurred in the 30000 block of Gum Road. About 550 bales of hay burned, resulting in a loss of about $20,000.

The Frankford Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by neighboring mutual aid fire companies in putting out the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The fire marshal's office responded to the scene to the scene to determine and found the fire to be caused by arson.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visit their website.