Empty farmhouse burns in Ellendale

An empty farmhouse burned on Dupont Boulevard in Ellendale on Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Ellendale Fire Company responded to the 12000 block of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) to find smoke and flames coming from the house. About half of the structure was involved with fire.

Ellendale was assisted by the Carlisle Fire Company, of Milford, Memorial Fire Company, of Slaughter Beach, and the Milton Fire Department. A 600-foot hose had to be dragged from the tanker engine down the dirt road to the house due to the lack of fire hydrants, according to the Ellendale Fire Department.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The last fire department units cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's origin and cause. Damage is estimated at $70,000.