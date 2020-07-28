Three Slaughter Beach homes damaged by fire

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged one home and spread to two others in Slaughter Beach.

single family dwelling and two other adjacent dwellings in Slaughter Beach, Delaware on July 27, 2020.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, July 27, in the 300 block of Bay Avenue. Memorial Fire Company arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

The home the fire originated in was not occupied at the time. The occupants of the affected adjacent homes were able to escape unharmed. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $450,000.