Milton fire causes $100,000 in damage to buildings

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated a structure fire in Milton Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The fire, reported shortly after 12 p.m., occurred in the 100 block of Federal Street.

When the Milton Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

The fire damaged a row of mixed-occupancy buildings, some storefronts, some residential. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The structure was equipped with working smoke detectors and the occupants were able to safely exit. No injuries were reported.

State fire investigators determined the cause to be a malfunctioning appliance cord on a second-floor deck.

