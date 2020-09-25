Car gets wedged under tractor trailer in crash

The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car crash on Route 26 Thursday evening.

According to a a Facebook post made by the fire company, firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene to find a car wedged beneath a tractor trailer.

The driver was trapped within the car but unhurt and refused medical treatment. Firefighters removed a rear door so the driver could get out.