Car gets wedged under tractor trailer in crash
Shannon Marvel McNaught
Sussex Countian
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car crash on Route 26 Thursday evening.
According to a a Facebook post made by the fire company, firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene to find a car wedged beneath a tractor trailer.
More:Grotto Pizza celebrates opening of Grotto Sports Den in West Bethany Beach
The driver was trapped within the car but unhurt and refused medical treatment. Firefighters removed a rear door so the driver could get out.