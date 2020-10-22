Fire destroys Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club storage building

A fire destroyed a storage building at the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club in Seaford.

FedEx employees from across the street reported the fire around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department said. Police arrived at the Virginia Avenue property first and reported a building fully involved with fire.

Seaford, Laurel and Bridgeville fire departments worked for about two hours to extinguish the fire. The structure was not occupied and no one was injured.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office investigated and determined the fire was due to an interior electrical malfunction. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

