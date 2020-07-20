Beebe updates visitor policies

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare locations throughout Sussex County have updated their visitor policies.

“We have thoughtfully added additional evidence-based safety measures at our locations, including Plexiglas at registration desks and visual cues as a reminder of physical distancing,” said Beebe President and CEO David A. Tam. “We still need the community to work together by adhering to the requirements for face coverings and our visitor policy during this new normal. Together, we can continue to slow this pandemic and continue recovery as a community.”

All visitors continue to be required to wear a mask. Evidence-based guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Delaware Division of Public Health show that wearing a face covering and physical distancing can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will also be screened for COVID-19, including temperature checks.

Patients at Beebe’s emergency departments, at both the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and at the South Coastal Health Campus in Frankford, may now have one visitor.

The new allowance does not apply to COVID-19 positive patients or patients being tested for COVID-19. The visitor may not leave the emergency department or swap with another visitor. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may not join the patient in the inpatient area unless it is a pediatric patient. Special circumstances will be considered.

One healthy visitor is now permitted at Beebe for:

Pediatric patients – (second visitor allowed in the waiting room)

Patients on comfort care

Specialty physician outpatient visits

Labor and delivery

Patients undergoing procedure, including urgent or emergent surgery.

Beebe restarted elective procedures and scheduled lab and imaging appointments on June 1. All outpatient services require an appointment.

“We’re grateful that you chose Beebe to be your care provider. It is a privilege we take very seriously,” said Tam. “We understand the comfort of having a loved one or friend with you during a lab or imaging appointment, or accompanying you to the hospital or physician visit, but for the safety of all, it is vital that we follow these guidelines until it is safe for Beebe Healthcare to ease restrictions. All should be wearing a face covering to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 to one another. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.”