Beebe launches COVID-19 screening app

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare has partnered with Intraprise Health to launch a COVID-19 screening app.

The app uses evidence-based, U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention screening questions. Testing is then recommended (or not) based on the user's answers. Those for whom testing is recommended can then schedule their testing online or request a call to schedule.

“The app makes it really easy for everyone to be screened. It is a great way to serve our community while remaining socially distanced. And, each individual can do it on his or her own schedule,” said Beebe President and CEO David A. Tam. “This is how we at Beebe Healthcare are working to provide equitable access to healthcare for our community and beyond.”

In addition to screening, the Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Screening Tool app provides easy access to COVID-19 resources and educational material.

“It was really a great partnership with Intraprise Health because this is our first foray into an app of this kind,” said Beebe Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mike Maksymow. “Our goal was to make a user-friendly app that was also secure and would allow users to connect with us with confidence. We have achieved that with this app and I am proud to say it was an incredible group effort from many on the Beebe team and our core group at Intraprise Health.”

To download the app, go to the Apple App Store or android Google Play Store, search for Beebe COVID-19 or Beebe Healthcare and select download.