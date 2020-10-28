TidalHealth Nanticoke scales back visitation due to COVID-19 spike

TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford is returning to a no-visitation policy due to an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in western Sussex County.

Between Oct. 17 and 23, the towns of Bridgeville, Delmar, Laurel and Seaford all had over 100 new cases, per 100,000 populationm of COVID-19 each, according to Delaware Division of Public Health data.

"Western Sussex County is home to a larger at-risk population, including a higher number of those age 65 and older, compared to other parts of the state," TidalHealth said in a statement. "In addition to the increase in new cases in western Sussex, TidalHealth Nanticoke has likewise seen an increase in hospital admissions of COVID positive patients."

The no-visitation policy applies to all admitted patients at TidalHealth Nanticoke, starting Saturday, Oct. 31.

At that time, no pediatric patients will be admitted, either. They will instead be diverted to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.

Exceptions include:

Emergency department patients may have one support person only, who will required to remain with the patient. If the patient is admitted to the hospital, the support person must leave the hospital.

Labor and delivery patients will be restricted to one support person and one doula or healthcare professional during delivery and one support person during postpartum care.

Outpatient and elective surgery patients are allowed one support person, with masking and social distancing required.

At all TidalHealth primary and immediate care and specialty practices, only patients will be allowed in the waiting room. Others are asked to wait in their vehicles.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland, has no changes to its visitation policy at this time.

