Wetland preservation subject of virtual meeting

Delaware News Desk

The Center for the Inland Bays invites the public to attend a virtual meeting of their scientific and technical advisory committee.

The committee meetings are an opportunity for the public to learn about the local environment and interact with Center representative.

The Friday, July 24 online committee meeting, from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature guest speaker Ram Mohan, Anchor QEA principal and adjunct professor of coastal engineering at Texas A&M University. Mohan will present on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ pending national guidance document, “Thin Layer Placement of Dredged Material,” to restore coastal wetlands. Clean dredging material can be used to improve the health of salt marshes.

“We hope that this early preview to Delaware residents will encourage more local projects and partnerships to improve our valuable coastal habitats," Mohan said.

Also on the meeting agenda are short presentations from Alison Rogerson, of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Wetlands Monitoring and Assessment Program, and Andrew McGowan, environmental scientist at the Center. Both will provide updates on wetland monitoring programs in the inland bays.

The second half of the meeting will be devoted to a discussion regarding the inland bays environmental monitoring plan, including progress in implementing its recommendations and future monitoring needs.

Click here for a drafted agenda and instructions on how to join the online meeting, as well as additional information about the committee and past meetings.