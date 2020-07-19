Murray named Sussex EMS director

The Sussex County Council appointed Robert W. Murray Jr. to director of emergency medical services July 14.

He'll take over Sussex County EMS at the end of the month, when Robert A. Stuart retires.

“Bob has done tremendous work to see this department grow and evolve, and I look forward to continuing that work,” Murray said.

Sussex County EMS is a nationally accredited non-transporting service, operating 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

“Robbie brings more than 30 years of education, experience and expertise in paramedicine and the local volunteer fire service. He’s a public servant through and through,” said Sussex County Council President Michael H. Vincent. “Robbie will do a wonderful job as our next director and will ensure our paramedic service continues its proud tradition of ‘Caring People, Quality Service’.”

Murray will lead more than 100 paramedics and roughly a dozen support staff in one of the county’s largest departments.

“I’m honored to be given this opportunity by the county council to lead some of the most compassionate and gifted paramedics you will find anywhere,” Mr. Murray said. “Our paramedics are some of the best in the country.”

Murray, of Frankford, joined Sussex County EMS as a paramedic in 1994. He rose through the ranks as a field training officer, training coordinator, operations manager, deputy director of operations, deputy director of administration and now the top post. He was named paramedic of the year in 1999 and has earned several other Sussex EMS distinctions.

Murray has been a leading voice within the organization to develop continuing education curriculum, which ensures paramedics are trained on the latest urgent care medical protocols and standards. He has worked with local fire companies and police agencies to coordinate planning and training for mass casualty and active assailant incidents.

Outside of his county service, Murray is a president of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company and has been a member since 1988.

Murray said he is looking forward to continuing to relocate EMS vehicles from fire departments to their own, free-standing facilities. A new facility, the fifth, is under construction near Seaford.

Other initiatives include \ relocating the department’s main offices and training center to new space at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, as well as ensuring the department maintains its first-ever accreditation.

Director Stuart is retiring after 29 years of service. He joined the Sussex County EMS at its inception in 1990. He is most proud of his 2011 Dick Ferneau Paid EMS Service of the Year Award and the department’s Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services certification in early 2020.

“I’ve been fortunate to be part of an amazing system that has grown from 12 employees and one unit to a system of 11 units staffed by 118 medics,” Stuart said. “I know SCEMS will continue to excel and be a national leader in ALS under the leadership of Director Murray.”