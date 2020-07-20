County Bank donates to fire companies

Delaware News Desk

County Bank recently donated a total of $1,500 to four volunteer fire companies through-out southern Delaware.

The Georgetown Fire Company, Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Roxana Volunteer Fire Company all received donations.

Outside of fighting fires and emergency support these organizations also provide community information, education and live dispatch of happenings in our area. County Bank would like to remind the public to continue their support of our first responders through giving, membership and volunteering.