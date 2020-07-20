Sussex Habitat for Humanity building 150th home

Delaware News Desk

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is building their 150th house.

The occasion was marked with a celebratory wall raising event including the future homeowners, Sussex Habitat volunteers and staff.

Sussex Habitat's mantra is “Everyone deserves a decent place to live.” Heading into their 30th year in Sussex County, Habitat has been successful in helping 150 families through grants, donations and generous volunteers who spend countless hours working side-by-side with future home owners to build homes.

“We’re very excited to have helped 150 families in Sussex County realize the dream of home ownership where they can celebrate special occasions, make new friends and neighbors and generally have a safe and decent place to live," said Executive Director Kevin Gilmore.

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Since 1991, the Sussex branch has been dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

To donate time, money or resources visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.