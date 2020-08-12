PETA protesters at Mountaire

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals were outside Mountaire Farms, on Route 24 in Millsboro, on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

With state police on hand, five protesters stood along the curb and on the narrow shoulder of the highway. Two of them were dressed as "devils" and carried signs saying "Stop Killing or Burn in Hell."

A PETA press release pointed out that part of the "Mountaire Creed" is "[t]o be good stewards of all of the assets that God has entrusted to us."

"Forcing workers to kill up to 175 chickens a minute," according to PETA, does not live up to the creed.

"Slaughterhouses are hell on Earth for animals and workers: One is treated as a commodity and the other as dispensable rather than both being seen as part of Creation," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "As COVID-19 spreads like wildfire and our society finally recognizes these gentle birds' suffering, PETA is calling on Mountaire to practice mercy by shutting down its slaughterhouses."

The press release also said the PETA protesters would be giving away free vegan chicken sandwiches and packages of Gardein "chicken" to employees.