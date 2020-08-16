Barrett wins in Georgetown election

Newcomer Penuel Barrett won the ward four town council seat in Georgetown on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Barrett defeated incumbent Robert Holston 211 to 184 votes.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Georgetown’s population as of July 2019 to be 7,563. Of that number, 395 voted in the town council election.

Barrett is 46 years old. He is the general sales manager at First State Chevrolet. He is the longest serving chief of the Georgetown Fire Company and now serves as deputy chief. Barrett is also on the board of the Georgetown Little League.

“I’ve been volunteering a lot of my time to help the emergency services of Georgetown and I think some of my ideas will benefit the town, as far as helping them save money,” Barrett said. “Plus, generating more business and hopefully helping raise property values, because right now I’m not sure we’re headed in the right direction, as far as property values are concerned.”