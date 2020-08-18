Plantation Lakes construction underway on Sheep Pen Road

Sheep Pen Road in Millsboro will close Aug. 24 for widening and the insertion of two traffic circles.

The construction of the over 800-home North Shore section of Plantation Lakes is ongoing on both sides of the road, which is expected to remain closed through Feb. 2021.

Ryan Houck, region division president of developer Lennar, said about 1,100 of the planned 2,500 Plantation Lakes homes have been built.

“We’re going to be in the North Shore section for quite some time – several years,” Houck said. “Future sections are still several years out. We’re still doing the engineering and design for South Shore.”

The South Shore section is planned for the south side of Route 24 and will consist of hundreds of homes.

Plantation Lakes has a mix of home types, including single-family homes, duplexes and townhouses. Prices range from the high $100,000s to the mid-$300,000s.

The community features a wide array of amenities, from a new 18-hole golf course to pickleball courts to walking trails. Plantation Lakes also has a restaurant open to the public, The Landing.