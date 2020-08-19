Dog shot in ‘self-defense’ in Georgetown

A dog died after it was shot outside Georgetown in "self-defense" when it broke free of its tether, approached two people walking their dogs and "attacked," state officials said.

Officers from Delaware Animal Services and Delaware State Police responded to the incident on Pepper Road, near Shortly Road, the evening of Friday, Aug. 14.

Delaware State Police declined to comment and deferred to animal services.

“Officers from Delaware State Police determined the dog was at-large and was shot in self-defense by a local resident who was walking their own dog[s] on a leash when the dog at-large attacked them,” Department of Health and Social Services spokesperson Jennifer Brestel wrote in an email. The department is the parent agency of animal services.

Animal services officers determined at the time that there were no other injuries to any people or animals, Brestel also wrote.

“A dog can attack, such as aggressively charging a person or another animal, without it resulting in injuries,” Brestel said.

According to the dog-walker and staff at Georgetown Animal Hospital, later, puncture wounds were discovered on one of the dogs and treated.

The dog that was shot was later humanely euthanized by a veterinarian.

A citation for dog-at-large was issued, according to Brestel. Police haven't filed any charges.