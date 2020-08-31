Sandhill Fields to open in September

Georgetown’s long-awaited Sandhill Fields sports complex is set to open Sept. 9.

The almost 60-acre property at 20330 Sand Hill Road features eight regulation Bermuda grass soccer/lacrosse fields and six regulation pickleball courts.

A 3.1-mile regulation cross country course is part of Sandhill Fields’ 3.5-mile wooded walking trail, half of which is an above-ground boardwalk.

“You have to see it,” said Lewes’ Joe Schell, who first envisioned the complex and donated the land. “It’s something else.”

There are picnic pavilions, restrooms and ample parking. Two playgrounds are still being built. An area at the center is reserved for food trucks.

The “first-class multisport center,” as described by Sandhill Fields’ website, is open to the public for free use. Sports clubs who wish to use the fields for practice, games and tournaments will be charged a fee.

It cost around $6.5 million, part of which was funded by a loan from the Sussex County Council. Any profit will go toward maintenance or future expansion.

Schell said a few organizations have already booked the fields for this fall. He is looking forward to busy spring and summer seasons next year.

“Summer camps will be big,” he said.

Sandhill Fields is run by nonprofit Sussex Sports Center Foundation, incorporated in Jan. 2017. Schell is president of the board, which includes numerous other notable local businessmen and leaders.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West is a board member.

‘It’s going to be a tremendous asset to Georgetown,” West said. “Once we start the tournaments … it’s going to mean hotel rooms, food, gasoline and groceries. And locally, it’s going to mean a walking and running location for the townspeople to use.”