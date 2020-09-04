Watching this dancing flagger in Sussex will put a smile on your face

GEORGETOWN, Del. — “I just like to see people smile.”

That’s 23-year-old Andrew Ward’s motivation as he dances while directing traffic — all day, every weekday — on Springfield Road in Georgetown.

“I started doing it just for fun,” said the Felton resident. “But people were smiling, laughing, some of them even stop to tell me I made their day. So I kept it up.”

He doesn’t deny that he’s looking for attention.

“It’s not, you know, the safest job,” Ward said. “It makes people look at me."

His antics are hard to miss in his reflective orange and yellow uniform.

“I think he’s awesome. Every day we drive through here, he just lightens up the mood. He makes everybody laugh,” said Jared Becker, who owns a business in the area. “All my employees come through and all of them talk about him all day long.”

More:Why did someone put bras on Sussex County telephone poles? We'd like to know, too. (from the archives)

More:Grandma screams for joy after this sweet prank

Ward expects to be working on Springfield Road through February 2021.