Sandhill Fields sports complex opens with 8 fields, 6 pickleball courts, trails

Sandhill Fields in Georgetown opened just in time for players of one sport.

With the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association nixing fall sports (and now possibly bringing them back in the 11th hour) field hockey players were looking for a place to keep their skills fresh.

“I just want to get the girls out, playing and learning and having some consistency in a fun environment,” said Kathleen Fluharty, better known in field hockey circles as “Coach KK.”

The $6.5 million sports complex, with fields, pickleball courts and trails, held its grand opening Sept. 9.

Fluharty’s Oranje Field Hockey club is hosting a five-on-five league at Sandhill Fields that runs through the end of October.

“It’s within the COVID parameters but also the best way to learn to play the big field,” she said. “And it really is a central location.”

More:Sixty-acre sports complex set to open near Georgetown

In addition to field hockey, soccer and lacrosse can be played on the complex’s eight regulation Bermuda grass fields.

There are also six pickleball courts and a 3.5-miles cross country course, part of which is a boardwalk through wooded wetlands. The trail can be reached by walkers, runners and cyclists via an access point within the complex or a parking lot on Murrays Lane.

In the center of the near-60-acre property, 20 picnic tables will soon be installed within pavilions. Permanent public restrooms are being finished, as well as two playgrounds.

More:Attention Georgetown drivers: Major roadwork beginning on Route 9

The complex will be monitored by the Georgetown Police Department. Detective Joseph Melvin said the department “will implement directed patrols of the facility, to include property checks at night.” They’re equipped with an off-road vehicle if needed.

Security cameras are being installed. An electronic gate at the entrance will prevent cars from entering after closing.

The 20330 Sand Hill Road sports complex is open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk.