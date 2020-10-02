Millsboro soldier dies in Alaska car crash

A Millsboro man serving in the Army died in Alaska on Tuesday.

Spc. Jordan Dorman, 21, was stationed at Fort Wainwright when he was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Richardson Highway and Peridot Street in North Pole, Alaska, on Sept. 29, according to John Pennell, an Army Media Relations Chief in Alaska

More:Some Indian River students to return to in-person learning earlier than planned

More:What happened to Michael McConnell? His family wants answers.

Dorman joined the Army in July 2017 and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before arriving in Alaska in October 2017. He was a machine gunner with the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Dorman deployed to Iraq with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from September 2019 to July 2020.

“Spc. Jordan Dorman was a caring husband, loving fathe, and selfless individual who easily wore the uniform in service to his country,” said Lt. Col. Tim Garland, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment commander. “Jordan's contributions to the team and our mission during Operation Inherent Resolve were immeasurable and enabled his company and the battalion to achieve success.

"His example inspired those around him, his character drove all of us to bring our best, and his love for others endeared him to many. Our soldiers are heartbroken over his untimely death and we are all focusing our love and energy on his family.”

More:App could make public transportation easier in Georgetown

Dorman’s awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal with “C” device to signify meritorious performance under combat conditions, Army Good Conduct Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.The accident is under investigation by North Pole Police in conjunction with the Alaska State Troopers and the Division of Commercial Motor Vehicles.