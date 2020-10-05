'You are awesome' sign guy hopes to brighten day for Delaware drivers

Bill Walton thinks "you are awesome".

He frequently stands along Routes 13 or 113, in Dover, Harrington and Milford, with a sign that says so. He calls it “giving a sermon.”

“Quick and to the point, like any good sermon should be. You can get the whole message without even slowing down,” Walton said.

The 53-year-old Harrington resident is an ordained minister, but only for the purposes of officiating weddings; he’s not affiliated with any churches.

Walton started his roadside hobby after seeing a photo of someone else doing the same thing. He’s been doing sharing his message for a year-and-a-half now and says he’s “addicted.”

More:Watching this dancing flagger in Sussex will put a smile on your face

More:Massive, rare fish caught in Ocean City and Lewes

“It's more like therapy than anything else, for me and for them,” Walton said.

People often stop to thank him, to tell him he’s made them smile or was a bright spot in a bad day. He gets plenty of beeps and waves.

His wife and two 20-something daughters are nonplussed.

“It’s just another day for them,” Walton said. “This is just another crazy thing Dad’s doing.”