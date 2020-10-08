Pandemic causes volunteer shortage at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is facing a volunteer shortage due to the pandemic.

Prior to COVID-19, large volunteer groups of 10, 20 or more people made up the bulk of the nonprofit's labor force.

“All our groups that would come, youth groups, church groups, college groups — they've all been canceled,” said Executive Director Kevin Gilmore.

Now, Habitat is depending on local groups of five to eight people to help build low-cost homes, including families, friends and coworkers. Individuals are encouraged to volunteer, as well.

Help is needed between Wednesday and Saturday and volunteers are asked to commit to at least one day, or six hours, of work.

Volunteers are also needed at ReStore, Habitat’s Lewes thrift store, which sells gently used furniture and appliances, building materials and more.

ReStore is open Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteer shifts are as short as three hours.

Sign up to volunteer at sussexcountyhabitat.org or by calling volunteer manager Courtney Tull at 302-855-1153.

