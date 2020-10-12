Trick-or-treating: Is it safe? Which Sussex towns will allow it?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against traditional trick-or-treating this year.

They’ve also issued guidelines for those who choose to do it anyway.

Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties and haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Other activities to be avoided: hayrides and fall festivals.

The CDC deems modified trick-or-treating a slightly lower risk, with trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy maintaining social distancing and refraining from touching candy they aren’t taking.

Frequent hand washing and/or sanitizing is also recommended.

There are some fun ways to hand out candy while remaining socially distanced, too.

Create a “candy chute” using old wrapping paper tubes, PVC pipes or even poster board. Decorate however you like. Direct it out a window or from a porch or stoop and have children hold their bags and buckets underneath. Just make sure your chute is at least six feet long and you stand behind it.

Create a candy scavenger hunt. It can be as simple or complex as you like. Place candy throughout your yard and instruct children to search for it by creating a sign or verbally directing them from six feet away.

Arrange candy on a table at the edge of your driveway or property and watch from at least six feet away.

For those who choose to hand out candy, gloves are also recommended.

Trunk-or-treat events can be modified in similar ways to lower the COVID-19 risk.

Some Sussex towns have decided whether to allow trick-or-treating, others will decide this week. All participants are expected to follow CDC guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Georgetown: The Georgetown Town Council will solidify its Halloween plans at an Oct. 14 meeting, but Mayor Bill West said they’re likely to approve trick-or-treating.

The Georgetown Town Council will solidify its Halloween plans at an Oct. 14 meeting, but Mayor Bill West said they’re likely to approve trick-or-treating. Millsboro: Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. for kids 12 and under in costume. The Millsboro Police Department trunk-or-treat, at 307 Main St. will be held in a drive-thru format at the same time.

Dagsboro: Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Selbyville: The annual Halloween parade has been canceled. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Milford: The Milford Community Parade has been canceled. Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 -8 p.m.

Bridgeville: The Bridgeville commissioners are expected to make a decision at their Oct. 12 meeting.

Seaford: Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club trunk-or-treat, at 310 Virginia Ave., is set for Friday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Laurel: Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Greenwood: A decision is expected to be made at the Wednesday, Oct. 14 town council meeting.

Milton: Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewes: Lewes isn't outright banning trick-or-treating, but they aren't setting a date and time either. "We are not going to actively enforce a prohibition, but expect that most households will not participate in giving out candy. The median age of Lewes residents is over 65, and we are very cognizant of the vulnerability of many of our residents. We did not feel that trick-or-treating could be done in a safe, socially distanced manner," said City Manager Ann Marie Townshend

Rehoboth Beach: The Sea Witch Festival has been canceled. Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

Dewey Beach: Trick-or-treating is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, 6 -8 p.m.

Bethany Beach: Bethany Beach does not regulate trick-or-treating, nor set a date and time.

Fenwick Island: Fenwick Island does not regulate trick-or-treating, nor set a date and time.

Ocean View: Cops and Goblins has been canceled. Mayor John Reddington said a decision on trick-or-treating will be made Oct. 13.

At least two towns have already made decisions about Christmas events, as well.

While the Selbyville Christmas parade has been canceled, Millsboro’s is on, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, with a tree-lighting ceremony to follow.