Why Georgetown tap water turned black

Some Georgetown residents are concerned after experiencing multiple incidences of black water.

Stephanie Showell, who lives on Waples Drive, said her water has run black three times in the past three weeks, most recently on Oct. 8.

“Thursday it was black again,” said Showell, whose husband and two grandchildren live with her. “My grandchildren tried to get in the bathtub but it was black.”

The town says the intermittent black water is caused by manganese, which is common in low levels in public water systems. Black water, however, could indicate higher levels, according a drinking water expert. Tap water with manganese can have a bitter, metallic taste and can stain clothing and bathtubs.

“Manganese is a naturally occurring substance that is present in groundwater. It mainly comes from the sediments that the wells are drilled in, like sand and gravel,” said Gerald Kauffman, the University of Delaware’s Water Resource Center director. “It’s not unusual in raw, untreated water.”

The mineral is found in small amounts in most common foods including grains, nuts, legumes and spices, and is essential for human health. Consuming large amounts of manganese can adversely affects the nervous system, however, most research is related to inhaling manganese, rather than drinking it.

A potential to consume larger amounts in drinking water would raise some concern.

"Would it make you sick right away? Probably not. But over time it would," Kauffman said.

Since it's typically found at low levels in drinking water, it's generally not considered a health concern. But the EPA recommends keeping it at less than 0.5 milligrams per liter for aesthetic reasons.

“The main concern at the public health level is more taste and odor, and also color,” Kauffman said. “But black water is gonna be higher than 0.5.”

Manganese has been averaging at 0.07 milligrams per liter in the town water supply, according to Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick. The reason that number is low yet some residents are experiencing higher levels may be because the manganese appears to be moving in "pockets."

“It’s very strange," Dvornick said. "You might see black water, but the building next door would have no discoloring."

Georgetown first notified residents of discolored water on Facebook on Sept. 27. Three Facebook commenters on that post said they were experiencing black water.

Dvornick said in addition to Waples Drive, the issue has occurred on North Bedford and East Market streets.

According to Kauffman, one explanation for this is that the manganese might have built up on the insides of the water pies, which is especially common in older, cast iron pipes. When they aren’t continuously flushed, manganese and other chemicals that have built up over the years can break free and show up when people turn on their taps.

“It particularly occurs in lines that aren’t well flushed, like if you live on a cul-de-sac or out on the edge of town at the end of the line,” Kauffman said.

Georgetown has taken one of its two water treatment plants, on King Street, offline until the manganese issue is resolved.

In addition to the pipes, the black water could also be coming directly from the well.

Showell said she has been in contact with the town, who came out at least once to flush fire hydrants on her street. Showell said each time she has experienced black water, she's been directed to let it run until it became clear.

"I ran hours and hours of water," she said. "I'm going to ask the town to adjust my bill."

Though her water appears potable now, she's hesitant to drink it and has switched to bottled water.

According to Dvornick, the town is working with the Division of Public Health's Office of Drinking Water, the Delaware Rural Water Association and Coyne Chemicals to correct the problem.

Georgetown residents who experience black water should call Town Hall to report it at 302-856-7391.